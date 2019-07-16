Men, are you sick of looking for love in all the wrong places? Then why not try a TV show?

Today, TVNZ opened the application process for "single men aged 18+" who are looking for love and/or fleeting shallow fame to appear on their upcoming reality dating show, The Bachelorette.

This follows TVNZ's announcement last week that they'd began the hunt for their loveless leading lady.

In a press release the broadcaster said they were now, "searching for the country's most eligible men to join New Zealand's first Bachelorette on the adventure of a lifetime.".

They have 25 spots to fill so interested males hungry for love - or more instagram followers - can register at tvnz.co.nz/bachelorette. May the odds be ever in your favour.

While it is easy to scoff at the concept of finding true romance on a telly show - as we just did - it's worth remembering that Art Green and Matilda Rice found love on The BachelorNZ in 2015. The pair are now married with a baby on the way.

The show is a spin-off from the popular reality dating show The Bachelor, which sees a group of women living together while all competing for the affections of the same man. The Bachelorette follows the same formula, only reverses the genders of both the dater and datee.