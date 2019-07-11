A judge in Spain has found there is sufficient evidence to establish a 43-year-old man is the biological son of Julio Iglesias even though the singer refused to have a DNA test.

The judge cited Iglesias' refusal to submit to genetic testing as part of the evidence that persuaded him to rule in favour of Javier Sanchez in his paternity suit against the 75-year-old crooner.

The judge's ruling issued said "there existed contacts and a relationship between the mother of [Sanchez] and Iglesias near the date of conception".

Sanchez says his mother, María Edite Santos, gave birth to him in 1975 exactly nine months after she met Iglesias at a party.

Iglesias' lawyers say they will appeal the decision.

Santos, a former ballerina, claimed she had a one-week fling with Iglesias on the Costa Brava.

The case had been dismissed in 1992 but Santos' lawyer, Fernando Osuna, insisted DNA evidence procured by a detective in the US was cause for the case to be reopened.

The detective got a water bottle the singer's son Julio Iglesias jnr was drinking from in Miami. Osuna claimed DNA testing showed that Sanchez and Iglesias jnr were brothers.