Transport rort

Travelling through several New Zealand airports recently, Anthony thinks something seems afoot with public transport pricing. He writes: "NZ airports are partly or fully council-owned: some have declared a climate-change emergency. But you wouldn't know it if you take public transport. At Wellington previously you could take a public bus with a Snapper card into the city economically, but no longer: There is a premium bus or taxis. For Auckland, it's either a premium bus (about $18) or changing buses for about $5 (or $11 without a Hop card). Christchurch is about $10 cash by bus to the terminal, but if you walk the last kilometre, it's about $5. Councils seem to be extorting access charges for parking, taxis and Uber, as well as for public transport. This might explain why airports are clogged, damaging the economy. I guess council revenue generation trumps a climate emergency. Or maybe I have misunderstood."

It's in the kiss

A good healthy pash might help you determine the compatibility of your mate. Perhaps it isn't about their eyes, kind words, or how they treat you, but very subtle cues you pick up through a snog. According to a 2013 study in the Archives of Sexual Behaviour, kissing "might facilitate the subconscious appraisal of a potential mate by utilising pheromonal cues to assess genetic ... compatibility, general health, underlying genetic fitness or menstrual cycle phase and fertility". (Note the "might" here — we still haven't found evidence of human pheromones.) In fact, the authors write, in a handful of societies — where mouth-to-mouth partner contact is unknown or frowned upon — such as the Mehinaku of Brazil (only 46 per cent of cultures are known to kiss romantically), romantic partners still engage in "kissing traditions of close face-to-face contact involving sniffing, licking or rubbing". (Via Mental Floss)

Empty your dog elsewhere

Empty it somewhere else.

Bags bagged

A reader writes: "Went to Briscoes on Sunday. Bought facecloths, bathmat and a towel. Paid at checkout. Got a docket. Looked at the sales girl and asked "no bag huh?". "No, sorry," she said. Walked out into the morning sun with my new possessions on show for all to see. It would appear that "no single use plastic bags" means "no bags at all" for this retailer. Not sure how people are expected to carry 12 glasses, a toaster and a teapot in two hands. Guess Pak'nSave will get more advertising as I take their bags into Briscoes next time."