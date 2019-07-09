An advocacy group has asked rapper Nicki Minaj to cancel a performance in Saudi Arabia because of the country's history of human rights violations. Minaj, who is promoting single Megatron on social media, has yet to respond.

Minaj has been named the headliner at Jeddah World Fest at King Abdullah Sports City stadium on July 18. The Human Rights Foundation sent her a letter about the country's crackdown on freedom of speech, the press and women's rights.

Foundation president Thor Halvorssen requested that Minaj bow out "as a symbol of solidarity with the ongoing suffering of the Saudi people".

This isn't the first time the rapper has been urged to quit a gig sponsored by a government with a problematic human rights record.

Advertisement

In 2015, she performed in Angola at a concert backed by Unitel, a company partially owned by the family of Angola's then-president, José Eduardo dos Santos, despite allegations of corruption and human rights abuses in the country.

At the time, Minaj responded to criticism with a tweet: "Every tongue that rises up against me in judgment shall be condemned."