Popular New Zealand celebrity chef and author Chelsea Winter has welcomed her first baby into the world.

Winter took to social media to announce the news, showing off baby boy Sky Leonardo Renall to fans around the country.

The 36-year-old revealed she had a home birth that lasted just 1.5 hours.

"Say hello to little Sky Leonardo Renall," she wrote.

"He was born at home as planned, in a hurry to arrive (just 1.5 hours of established labour says my midwife) - a healthy bundle of pure deliciousness.

"Mama and Papa are kind of bamboozled how they somehow created something so perfect. #mindblown. Sending love to all of you - thank you for your support. (Oh, and I'm doing super well too.)"

The announcement was accompanied by a picture with baby Sky gripping on to his mother's finger.

Winter announced her pregnancy in March while revealing her relationship with her childhood sweetheart Douglas Renall at the same time.