The Netflix series has always been a bonanza of nostalgic '70s and '80s references. Season 3 raised the ante.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Stranger Things.

The Netflix hit Stranger Things is built on nostalgia for late '70s and '80s pop culture, including the works of Steven Spielberg, Stephen King, John Carpenter and John Hughes. The first two seasons were loaded with nods to that era, but Season 3, which dropped Thursday, tops them both, packed with references both obvious and subtle.

Below, we've rounded up as many of the big Season 3 references from the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: