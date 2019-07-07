Wedding woe

A reader writes: "Went to a wedding where the ceremony was down a track at a waterfall near Karekare beach where there was no phone reception. All waited ages for a celebrant who never turned up, bride was at top of track in blazing heat. Someone raced up the hill to try to call him, to no avail. In desperation, someone rang the surf club to ask if anyone could find a celebrant. As it happened, the guy who answered the call was one. He raced home, got changed and turned up. A wilted wedding party made their

Strange but true ...

Last email of the term ...

Small-world stories

Related articles: