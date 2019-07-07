A man has died in a cinema that was screening horror movie Annabelle Comes Home.

British man Bernard Wilfred Channing, 78, was discovered dead inside a movie theatre at a Pattaya shopping mall in Thailand on Wednesday.

According to The Star Online, Mr Channing appeared to be alone and had been sitting next to a Thai movie goer who only discovered the man had died when the movie finished.

However The Bankgok Post reported the man had "collapsed" before the movie started, with police now investigating the incident.

Mr Channing's body was sent to nearby Bang Lamung Hospital for an autopsy and the Thai British Embassy has been notified.

"Our staff are supporting the family of a British man following his death in Thailand, and we are in touch with the local authorities," the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said in a statement.

Annabelle Comes Home

is a sequel to 2014's

Annabelle

and 2017's

Annabelle: Creation

and is part of

The Conjuring

movie franchise.

The movie series is based on a real life doll called Annabelle which paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren claimed was haunted.

Annabelle Comes Home currently has a 71 per cent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.