Game of Thrones fans disgruntled with the direction of the final season have taken their contempt of creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss one step further.

Thrones fan site Winter Is Coming recently noticed a Reddit campaign launched in May asking people to "upvote" a photo of Benioff and Weiss with the caption: "Bad writers. Upvote this post so its the first result when you google 'Bad writers'."

For a time, the post was the first hit when searching "bad writers" on Google, until reports of the post overtook it, according to IndieWire. The post currently sits with almost 47,000 upvotes.

Opposition to the final season of Game of Thrones lead to the circulation of a petition in May calling for it to be remade. "David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on," the petition read. "This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!"

The petition picked up over 1.5 million signatures.

After Game of Thrones, Benioff and Weiss have been tapped by Disney to direct the first Star Wars movie to be released after this year's The Rise of the Skywalker.