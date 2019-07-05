Country singer Granger Smith's wife Amber has opened up about her grief as the couple continues to mourn the death of their three-year-old son River.

Last month the couple shared the heartbreaking news that their child had died in a drowning accident at home.

Since then, Granger has announced that Amber and the couple's two other children will be joining him on tour.

Granger and Amber have also made a $285,000 public donation to the Texas hospital where River was treated.

Advertisement

In an Instagram post earlier this week Amber said she was "missing my baby so much" and had been asked how she had been able to function when others "wouldn't be able to get out of bed".

"I am broken. My heart will never be the same. I will never be the same. Yes, I have strong moments, but I also (as any grieving mother would do) cry, scream, question, and fall to my knees. Then I get back up and fight," she wrote.

"I just want to share my journey with all of you because it will be a long road, and if we can help at least one person going through something like this, then it is worth it to me to be open about my feelings, my faith, my struggles."

Amber added that by sharing her experience she hoped others would know they could still "shut-out the negative and focus on the light and the love" in times of grief.

"To any of you experiencing a loss of any kind (and maybe I'm just trying to remind myself here) — You can do this," she wrote.

"You can grieve and still be strong for your family, husband and or other kiddos. Lean in to Him in your weakness and learn to not beat yourself up (like I do) when you are having a moment of calm."

Last month the couple released a joint statement on Instagram confirming their youngest child's death.

River had been rushed to hospital but "despite doctor's best efforts, he was unable to be revived", Granger and Amber said.

They decided to donate their son's organs so "other children will be given a second chance at life".