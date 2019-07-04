Hormones made me do it ...

1.

Baby brain made me forget the word "fridge" so I called it "the cold cupboard". Boyfriend (understandably) laughed at this. So I sobbed for an hour because he is insensitive.

2.

I'd had a row with husband. He went and got himself fish and chips for tea and nothing for me. As he walked past me carrying it on a plate, with one punch that smug plate of fish and chips went everywhere. If I wasn't having any, nor was he ...

3.

Threw a whole tub of Lego bits down the stairs

