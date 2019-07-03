When Keanu Reeves walked onstage at a video game conference in Los Angeles in June, Peter Sarkisyan marvelled at how the actor seemed to transcend his earthly form.

Maybe it was Reeves' lanky silhouette, shrouded in a cloud of smoke. Or, perhaps, it was the connection he felt with the actor, who, like Sarkisyan's mother, was born in Lebanon and donates to cancer research. But Reeves was the man Sarkisyan aspired to be. He cried out from his seat: "You're breathtaking!"

"I thought, 'Dude, this is me in the future,'" Sarkisyan, 33, an online gamer who goes by the name

