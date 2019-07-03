When he was a soap opera regular, his parents insisted that he have a paper route to keep him grounded. That lasted till he was 21.

"I'll have the pancakes, please," Himesh Patel told the waiter at the Crosby Street Hotel, the morning after the actor's film debut, Yesterday, earned a standing ovation at the Tribeca Film Festival. "And an English breakfast tea with a bit of cold milk."

Then his beverage arrived — with warm milk. The British Patel was perplexed. "Is this an American thing?" He started to pour the milk anyway, then remembered he's a movie star

