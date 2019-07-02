Stars including Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber and Sia have taken sides in the Taylor Swift v Scooter Braun feud and are turning on their fellow pop star.

The feud started when Scooter Braun's company acquired Swift's former label and thus, her entire back catalogue, prompting her to take to social media to brand Braun a "manipulative bully".

Bieber, who is managed by Braun, was the first to speak out in his defence and accused Swift of attempting to "get sympathy" and turn people against Braun.

He said: "Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you... for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on Scooter isn't fair.

Advertisement

"What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? Seems to me like it was to get sympathy. You also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully Scooter.

"I usually don't [rebut] things like this but when you try and deface someone I love's character that's crossing a line."

Braun's wife Yael followed suit, writing on Instagram: "It's easy to see that the point of putting this out was to get people to bully [Scooter]. You are supposed to be a role model, but continue to model bullying.

"How embarrassing this temper tantrum is because you didn't get your own way."

Now, Aussie superstar Sia has spoken out, calling Braun a "good kind man" and sending him her love.

You're a good kind man @scooterbraun I hope this passes quickly.

I love you keep going. — sia (@Sia) July 2, 2019

Demi Lovato has also defended Braun, who she recently signed with.

She posted Instagram Stories writing, "I have dealt with bad people in this industry and Scooter is not one of them. He's a good man. Personally, I'm grateful he came into my life when he did. Please stop 'dragging' people or bullying them. There's enough hate in this world as it is.

"Y'all can come after me all you want but I'm always gonna stay loyal to my team. I value loyalty more than most people in this world and if my name is gonna be brought into conversations I'm gonna stand up for myself and the ones on my team."

Braun has not commented publicly on Swift's claims.