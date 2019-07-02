Kardashian's Kimono goes west

After a massive backlash, Kim Kardashian West says she is changing the name of her shapewear line. Kardashian trademarked the word "Kimono" for the clothing brand and many were outraged. Kimonos have been a traditional part of Japanese culture for centuries. The outburst included a #KimOhNo hashtag, a petition, and the Mayor of Kyoto even issued an open letter asking her to reconsider. Which she did. "My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my brand under a new name," she

