It's often said that actresses have trouble finding meaty roles as they get older, but at 50, Naomi Watts is flourishing, with two key projects on a common theme — strong women determined to have their voices heard.

Watts stars in the Showtime limited series The Loudest Voice, where she plays Gretchen Carlson in the dramatisation of the sexual harassment scandal around the late head of Fox News, Roger Ailes.

Watts also stars in the film Ophelia, in NZ cinemas from July 11. It's a retelling of Shakespeare's Hamlet with a different perspective. Directed by Claire McCarthy, written by Semi Chellas and adapted from Lisa Klein's book, it's a female-driven project.

"We've put to bed that theory that, you know, you age out after 40," Watts told the Associated Press. "It's a great time for women of my age. So that's again a very heartening thing that we're witnessing in this lifetime."

Watts has more coming up, including her role in the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel to air on HBO. The Oscar-nominated actress talked to AP about the pressure of following the juggernaut series, playing a TV anchor in The Loudest Voice and how women are uniting in Hollywood in the #MeToo era.

In Ophelia you play Hamlet's mother, but this prince isn't the protagonist of the story.

This has been changed to the point of view of Ophelia's and in the play that we know, she was different: quite young and pure. She's still young, pure and chaste and tragic, and then a little bit mad.

And we find, I think with Shakespeare's works, often the women are a bit one-dimensional, they're either like that or the opposite, overly sort of emotional or powerful and crazy. It was nice to see a reimagining, that you can take a story like that and just turn it on its head.

How did you tap into playing the role of Gretchen Carlson to become a TV personality?

She worked really hard and was highly, highly educated. She was not just a pretty face.

So it was an impressive act, how she managed to survive against all odds. And obviously as an actor again, looking for complicated women, how did she manage that and succeed and transform ... let's look back 10 years from now. She's made an impact on history.

Are you worried about living up to the fan hype of Game of Thrones?

Goosebumps all over! I'm excited and I'm sorry I can't say anything. It is intimidating ... having just come off the last series where the world was blowing up over it. It's scary but hopefully those fans come along and get to find something new and interesting in this world as well. I think they won't be let down.

You recently posted a sweet tribute to your former partner, Liev Schreiber, on Father's Day that many found inspirational. Is it important to maintain a strong relationship?

Absolutely. Always the children first. I mean there's no question that they will do better if there is synchronicity ... That was always our pledge to one another and the kids, obviously, that we had to always keep assembling a semblance of family for them. And we've stuck to it. We've done pretty well.

You also frequently post about your girlfriends — some of them famous. What do those friendships mean to you?

It's so much the era of women supporting women and it's heartening, it really is. It makes you feel good, particularly for the younger generation ... And now finally having come out of the #MeToo movement and followed by the #TimesUp movement, our voices are being heard and space is being created and it's good news ... I'm so glad to have witnessed it.