Breakdancing closer to locking in Olympics spot

Breakdancing moved a step closer to the 2024 Olympics in Paris this week, and now organisers can look to book a street venue. Called "breaking" in Olympic circles, its medal debut was last October at the Buenos Aires Youth Summer Games.

The street dance competitions will have 16 athletes in each of the men's and women's medal events in France.

International Olympic Committee members formally endorsed requests from Paris officials in February and their own executive board in March to provisionally add breakdancing to the programme, pending a final decision in December 2020.

