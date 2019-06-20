Music network ZM has been named Station of the Year and Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking and Marcus Lush have been named Best Talk Presenters as NZME stations scooped many of the top prizes at this year's Radio Awards.

ZB political editor and NZ Herald columnist Barry Soper was named best news and sport journalist, and Raylene Ramsay was named best newsreader at a glittering ceremony at Auckland's Sky City tonight.

Newstalk ZB's Marcus Lush was named Best Talk Presenter - together with colleague Mike Hosking. Photo / NZME

NZME, owner of the NZ Herald, enjoyed a stellar night with more than 20 major awards for its stations and talent.

The ZM breakfast show hosted by Carl Fletcher, Vaughan Smith and Megan Papas was named Best Music Breakfast Show (Network).

The ZM breakfast team also received the coveted "Blackie Award" awarded in recognition of "funny and entertaining" radio excellence.

Radio Sport's D'Arcy Waldegrave and Goran Paladin won Best Sport Presenters and the Radio Sport team won Best Sports Story for their coverage of the Commonwealth Games.

NewstalkZB continued its talk-radio dominance in New Zealand.

Hosking was again named Best Talk Presenter (Breakfast or Drive) and night-time host Lush was also a repeat winner, named Best Talk Presenter (Other).

Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking was also named Best Talk Presenter. Photo / Michael Craig

Lush's producer Helen McCarthy was named Best Talk Show Producer.

Newstalk ZB's news team won Best Team Coverage for its handling of the Jami-Lee Ross story.

"Consistently delivering news our audiences can trust and rely on is the backbone of any great talk network," said NZME Head of Talk Jason Winstanley and Newstalk ZB Content Director Nadia Tolich.

"It's awesome to see our on-air and news teams continue to be recognised for the great work they deliver together."

The ZM team also won awards for its work with clients and in the marketing, promotion and new broadcaster categories.

"To be named Network Station of the Year is a great honour and well-deserved recognition for ZM's on-air and production teams who all put an extraordinary effort into producing world-class radio for our audiences and our advertisers," said ZM Content Director Ross Flahive.

Two of NZME's biggest names in radio were also recognised: NewstalkZB's former Drive host Larry Williams for Services to Broadcasting, and new ZB Afternoons host Simon Barnett for Outstanding Contribution to Radio.

"I'm very proud of all of our winners and finalists who've been recognised," said NZME chief executive Michael Boggs. "Our amazing radio teams are a huge part of our business. They are industry leaders in the content they produce for their listeners and the audiences they deliver for our advertisers.

"The combined strength of our radio audiences, the massive readership numbers we deliver through print and our growing digital audiences — there's much to celebrate."

