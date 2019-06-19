Taylor Swift has been accused of copying Beyonce in her new music video for You Need to Calm Down.

Beyonce fans took to Twitter to point out similarities in Swift's new video and Beyonce's 2011 single Party.

"If Taylor Swift wants people to stop accusing her of ripping off Beyonce, maybe she should quit ripping off Beyonce," wrote one user. "Her whole "above-ground pool party in a trailer park" vibe cribs a lot of shots from Bey's "Party" video."

If Taylor Swift wants people to stop accusing her of ripping off Beyoncé, maybe she should quit ripping off Beyoncé. Her whole “above-ground pool party in a trailer park” vibe cribs a lot of shots from Bey’s “Party” video. This is just one example. pic.twitter.com/VsyUIOWbKe — Erin Gaetz (@ErinGaetz) June 17, 2019

Swift's video finds her in a colourful trailer park, celebrating queer culture along with a number of LGBTQI+ celebrities, including Billy Porter, Ellen Degeneres and the Queer Eye Fab Five.

Fans have pointed out that both Swift and Beyonce's videos are set in trailer parks and feature the stars wearing fur coats and hanging out in swimming pools.

#Beyonce had left over props from her Party video... it’s nice she is letting the girls use her things. 💅🏿 — Mason Morix (@MisterMorix) June 17, 2019

Beyonce's music video for "Party" has what "You Need to Calm Down" wishes it had... pic.twitter.com/kwhhDgNfwN — Gina (@ginathechung) June 17, 2019

Is it just me or is @taylorswift13 video #calmdown a total rip off of @Beyonce #party ? — My Shelby (@myshelby) June 17, 2019

all of the photo stills from Taylor swifts new music video look like Beyoncé’s party video mixed with a lil Feeling myself video. — honey bee. (@BlondeBerryy) June 17, 2019

Just another wild coincidence. pic.twitter.com/hXYycCuhPV — Erin Gaetz (@ErinGaetz) June 17, 2019

Taylor Swift has been accused of copying Beyonce before. After Swift's debut performance of her single ME! at the Billboard Music Awards in May, Beyonce fans claimed her use of a marching band copied Beyonce's Coachella performance, depicted in her Netflix film Homecoming.

In 2017, Swift's video Look What You Made Me Do was accused of copying the video for Beyonce's Formation.