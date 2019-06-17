Bodyguard - BBC and Netflix's hit espionage series - may return for a second season.

Speaking at the Banff World Media Festival in Canada, the show's creator Jed Mercurio confirmed he's "in talks" with the BBC about a second season, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

"We're going through the logistics of it," he said, adding a disclaimer that the BBC had not yet given a second season the green light.

Bodyguard, starring Richard Madden as a protector assigned to the UK's home secretary (Keeley Hawes), became the BBC's most-watched new drama in 10 years and earned rave reviews from critics.

Advertisement

Richard Madden and Keeley Hawes in Bodyguard. Photo / Netflix

The series hit Netflix last October, and Madden went on to win best actor in a drama series at the Golden Globes for his performance.

Mercurio, who also created Line of Duty, said he didn't anticipate Bodyguard's success. "I know there's an adage that your failure should be surprising. But the level of success was surprising."