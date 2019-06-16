Geri Horner has apologised for quitting the Spice Girls in 1998.

The 46-year-old singer left the band in abrupt fashion during their heyday and has apologised for the manner of her exit as the Spice Girls played the last date of their reunion tour at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking to fans and her fellow bandmates, Geri said: "I need to say something I should have said a long time ago ... I'm sorry. I'm sorry I left. I was just being a brat. It is so good to be back with the girls that I love."

The Spice Girls were the biggest, best-known girl band in the world when Geri decided to quit the group.

Advertisement

Initially, she claimed she was suffering from exhaustion and needed a break from their hectic working schedule.

Subsequently, however, Geri admitted she'd become detached from the rest of the group.

Speaking in the documentary Giving You Everything, she previously shared: "I felt I didn't belong any more. They didn't need me any more, really, and I definitely felt very redundant."

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Mel B has held talks about fronting her own TV chat show.

The pop star is said to have held talks with TV executives about hosting a new, tell-all chat show, having recently starred on Piers Morgan's Life Stories.

A source said: "Telly bosses feel her open and approachable nature would put guests at ease - and Mel's larger-than-life personality would be entertaining viewing.

"A few channels are interested at the moment. She has a good relationship with ITV after she appeared on Piers Morgan, and they feel she would be a good fit for the channel."

-Bang! Showbiz