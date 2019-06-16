The Spice Girls are bringing their tour to Australia.

Mel B made the announcement on stage at the end of the group's final show at London's Wembley Stadium, reports news.com.au.

"We'll see you in February in Australia!" she said.

Details about the Spice Girls tour, which will be the first time they've ever played a concert in Australia, have not yet been announced.

The Spice Girls embarked on their reunion tour — without Victoria Beckham — in late May and have played in Dublin, Cardiff, Manchester, Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburgh and Bristol.

News.com.au's Nick Bond was at the opening night of their UK tour in Dublin at Croke Park Stadium and he described it as "the most euphoric pop show you'll see all year".

SPICE GIRLS ARE COMING TO AUSTRALIA!!! This is not a drill, people. #SpiceWorldtour2019 https://t.co/92RoZVCYu0 — Leigh Livingstone (@LeighLiving) June 15, 2019

In his concert review, he wrote:

"They took to the stage at Croke Park looking like highly evolved versions of their iconic 90s Baby, Ginger, Sporty and Scary personas. Mel C, a manga action hero with high pony and rock hard abs; Mel B poured into a leopard print catsuit, her hair a huge Afro; Emma, gorgeous and ageless as ever in baby-doll pink, and Geri — her hair red once more! — in a floor-length adaptation of her iconic Union Jack dress.

"The staging is simple yet spectacular, a giant colourful central globe on stage recalling that brief mid-90s period — just two years between the release of Wannabe and Geri leaving — when the Spice Girls really did take over the world.

"Their dancers are a revelation — a 20-strong troupe divided into four 'houses', one for each Spice Girl, each member channelling their house mother's Spice persona.

"The set list is a Spice Girls fan's wet dream. All of their hit singles are performed — only 2007 ballad Headlines misses out — but the real joy comes from the surprising inclusion of a number of their best album tracks. the TLC-esque Something Kinda Funny, disco pounder Never Give Up On The Good Times and their almost debut single Love Thing all get an airing, most for the first time in 20 years. Heck, they even throw in a quick performance of the 'We're the Spice Girls yes indeed' drill sergeant rap from Spiceworld The Movie for good measure.

"This is the most euphoric pop show you'll see all year — slickly produced and tightly choreographed, it's a lot of work to put in for just a few (admittedly massive) tour dates."

Thankfully, the Spice Girls will now get the chance to show off their hard work in Australia.