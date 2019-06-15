Canadian rapper Drake has promised to release two new songs to celebrate the NBA championship win by his beloved Toronto Raptors, which he described as "poetic".

The Raptors won the title four games to one over the Golden State Warriors, leading Drake to exclaim: "We did what we had to do."

Drake, 32, real name Aubrey Drake Graham, was born and raised in Toronto and is known as a diehard Raptors supporter and global ambassador. He watched the final game from the team's fanzone, known as Jurassic Park, near their home ground Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, reports news.com.au.

Drake celebrated with fans following the win, spraying them with champagne.

He took to social media to announce he will release two news songs, Omerta and Money in the Grave, featuring Rick Ross, to celebrate the historic win.

"THE CHIP TO THE 6!!!!!!!!!!!! SEE YOU 2MRW WITH A 2 PACK LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO," he wrote in his excitement.

To which Ross replied: "thought we forgot?"

Drake with Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, right, during Game 5 of the finals. Photo / AP

He told reporters after the win:

"We did this off of heart. We did this off of love. "We willed this into existence. We manifested this. I told you the first time. People like to make memes, make another meme out of this. It's beautiful."

Drake has upset some fans with his Rapors-related behaviour, such as when he wandered onto the court during a game between the Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks, or when he had words with Warriors players Draymond Green.

At one stage, the NBA had to speak to Drake and his manager about the rapper taunting opposing players.

Variety reported that one San Francisco radio station, KBLX, virtually eliminated Drake from its playlist during the NBA finals.

Speaking to reporters after the title win, game ended, Drake said: "This is poetic. This is poetic. That dynasty's over. We did what we had to do."