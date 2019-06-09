Robert De Niro's estranged wife is demanding half his fortune - which she claims is worth $750million - as their divorce battle turns bitter.

Grace Hightower wants far more than the prenuptial agreement she signed in 2004 affords her. She will reportedly get a $8.9million apartment, $751,000 in cash and $1.5m a year.

But Miss Hightower, 64, claims that Oscar-winner De Niro, 75, hid the extent of his wealth during their marriage.

She says she is also entitled to a cut of 35 business ventures and 38 films he has made since 2004. On top of that, she wants 50 per cent of his earnings from his share in restaurant Tribeca Grill, and Greenwich Hotel - both in New York - and his production company Canal.

The pair met at London's Mr Chow restaurant, where Miss Higtower was working, in 1987, and married a decade later. De Niro filed for divorce in 1999 but they made up and renewed their vows in in 2004 - after signing the prenuptial agreement.

During a hearing at the Manhattan Supreme Court, De Niro's lawyer Caroline Krauss-Browne said that the prenup is clear about what Miss Hightower is entitled to. She accused Miss Hightower of chasing her client for every single cent she can get.

Miss Krauss-Browne said: "She is seeking essentially every piece of paper of De Niro's receipts for meals on movie sets, wardrobe, payroll records of every employee... credit card charges. This all goes back 15 years."

Miss Hightower's lawyer Allan Mantel said the couple's revenue since the prenup was signed is around $449m, out of which $374m came from films. The majority of the rest came from his stake in the Nobu sushi chain.

He said Miss Hightower, an actress, earned just $23,000 a year and wanted to be treated equally.

Justice Matthew Cooper said he was considering sending them to mediation, adding: "We are talking millions of dollars here."

The couple split last December and are also fighting for custody of their seven-year-old daughter Helen Grace, who was born via a surrogate. They also have a 21-year-old son, Elliot.

Neither De Niro nor Miss Hightower commented as they left court. The hearing continues.,