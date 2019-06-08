Alec Baldwin won a whole heap of new fans for his impersonation of Donald Trump. However, the 61-year-old has said he is "so done" playing the president.

Baldwin told USA Today "I feel like I'm done with that now. I'm so done with that."

"I mean, I had a lot of fun with (the cast). When Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider wrote (Trump sketches in 2016 and 2017) that was new, it was fresh and the ratings were good.

"I can't imagine I would do it again. I just can't … They should find somebody who wants to do it," he said. "They're all my dear friends and I love going there, but the other thing is that I'm going to go to work this fall in a way I haven't done in a while."

Baldwin, who won and Emmy for his portrayal of Trump, said his family played a part in his decision to quit.

"My wife and I had a son a year ago, and since he was born, I've worked minimally because I wanted to be there for my wife and kids," he said.

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin have four children. Photo / Getty Images.

"But the party's over this fall and I'll be traveling. SNL just crushes my weekends, and now weekends are going to become much more precious to me because that's time with my kids."

He also suggested that comedian Anthony Atamanuik would be his pick to replace him. Atamanuik already does a good impression of the US president on The President's Show.