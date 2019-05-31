Rihanna fans were shocked to discover the correct pronunciation of the singer's name after she introduced herself in a video that went viral.

Rihanna wants you to say her name correctly.

Fans of the Grammy Award-winning singer, actress and fashion designer just received a lesson in how to pronounce her moniker — and from the woman herself.

The Barbadian pop icon was in Paris at her Fenty pop-up store and she made a video which British Vogue posted.

In the video, Rihanna, 31, looks immaculate in a white suited mini-dress while she promotes her Fenty fashion line and introduces herself to viewers as "Ree-Anna".

The video caused a stir on Twitter, squashing theories that her name should actually be pronounced "Ree-On-Na" or "Re-Ah-Na".

so we've been pronouncing Rihanna's name wrong this whole time pic.twitter.com/lLZAQVRBzu — b (@boopyape) May 29, 2019

One fan posted, "Thank you @Rihanna for pronouncing your name, my daughter's name is Brianna but people pronounce it Brionna, similar to yours."

It comes as fans criticised Rihanna for not releasing any more music but rather concentrating on expanding her Fenty fashion empire.

Rihanna's full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty. She has won nine Grammy Awards and has earned over 30 top-ten songs in the UK and Australia, making her the only artist in the 21st century to do that so far.