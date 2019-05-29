Dannii Minogue has reignited her showbiz feud with Sharon Osbourne.

The two stars have been trading barbs since they were both judges on The X Factor UK in 2007.

The Aussie star opens up about the feud in tonight's episode of Anh's Brush with Fame.

"She (Osbourne) didn't like me, she made it very clear," Minogue says about their time working together on the reality show.

"I think it was something to do with me being an 'annoying mosquito and I should be squashed.' It was a lot more graphic than 'I don't like you.' I still don't really know why."

The first three series of The X Factor had three judges: Sharon Osbourne, Simon Cowell and Louis Walsh. And Osbourne was less than thrilled when a fourth judge, Minogue, was added to the panel.

"There were three judges and the show was running beautifully without adding a fourth one," Minogue tells Do. "Maybe she personally wasn't ready for it."

In her 2010 memoir, Minogue claimed that Osbourne verbally attacked her in her dressing room just minutes before filming an episode of The X Factor.

"As the series got under way on TV, the press started publishing stories about a supposed feud between Sharon and me," Minogue wrote. "After all, you couldn't have two women sitting together on a show without some bitchiness and bitter rivalry between them, could you? Well, that's what they were implying anyway.

"Sharon demanded to know why I hadn't gone to the press to tell them what a nice person she was. 'All this b**chiness in the press is ruining my life,' she snapped. 'You could be telling them that I'm a nice person but instead you're adding fuel to the fire by saying nothing.'

"Sharon was screaming at me furiously, and I was starting to get a little worried. It's hard to remember most of the abuse she yelled because I was so shocked, but there she was, looming over me in her dressing gown, shouting and swearing — the 2006 Celebrity Mother of the Year.

"With about ten minutes to go before the broadcast started, the show's producers had to remove her from my dressing room, still ranting as she went."

A few years later Osbourne fired back by tearing Minogue to shreds in her memoir, Unbreakable, writing that the Aussie star was "unbearable to work with".

"Dannii had taken to walking past me in the hallway without even making eye contact. I'd like to say it didn't bother me, but it did," Osbourne wrote.

"The antics behind the screen had gone up a gear, with her sticking her tongue in Simon's (Cowell) ear and giggling like a bloody teenager as Louis Walsh and me stood there like a couple of gooseberries."

Osbourne quit The X Factor at the end of that season and Minogue stayed on until 2010.

In tonight's episode of Anh's Brush with Fame, Minogue also discusses how her ex-husband's mum, Lady Sonia McMahon, didn't like her at all.

"She only spoke to me a couple of times," Minogue says about Julian McMahon's mum. "She wouldn't let me go to the family house.

"It was as if I'd done something wrong to the family but I hadn't done anything wrong."

Minogue says Lady McMahon, who died in 2010, almost bailed on the wedding.

"She'd said she wasn't going to show up, that's quite stressful," Minogue says.

"And Julian and I were going ahead with the marriage regardless so we just said, 'Well, it's all organised for you to come if you want to come. If you don't want to come, we understand.'

"Then she did end up coming and was causing a scene. It wasn't the greatest. It was hard."