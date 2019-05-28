Cardi B has spent $80,000 on diamond jewellery for her 10-month-old daughter.

The 26-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Monday to reveal a text message conversation in which included a picture of several diamond bracelets and a pair of diamond earrings, alongside a message that told Cardi the total cost would be "80k".

Cardi revealed the accessories were for her 10-month-old tot Kulture Kiari. Photo / via Instagram

The text in the now-deleted photo read: "Everything will be ready at 3, bracelets are comin out cuteeee and changed the setting to the studs with the bigger pair, send ur guy at 3 also pls call Linda and tell her to wire the 80k, I just spoke to her she needs ur approval (sic)."

And Cardi revealed the accessories were for her 10-month-old tot Kulture Kiari - whom she has with husband Offset - when she captioned the post: "Just spent a bag on my daughter, you know a bad b***h gonna spoil. If I'm iced out my daughter gotta be too. YEUP IM BRAGGING CAUSE I BUST MY A** TO DO SOO (sic)."

The 'I Like It' hitmaker then shared a quick video of Kulture wearing one of the bracelets as she enjoyed a snack on her Instagram Story, which stays active on the site for just 24 hours.

Cardi's expensive purchase comes after she was able to spend Mother's Day with her daughter earlier this month, despite previously lamenting the fact that she was booked to play a show in South Carolina.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker's husband Offset, 27, flew out with Kulture to surprise Cardi, and she took to social media to share her excitement.

She said in a video: "I'm not saying I got the best husband ever, but I really go the best husband ever. Thank you babe, I love you! Bringin' my baby ... hi mama!"