Party of Five

, a 1990s teen drama about a family grappling with life after the death of their parents, is getting a reboot with a Mexican-American family whose parents are deported.

Disney announced the retooled Generation X-era show will star a Latino cast.

The new series, headed by the show's original creators Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser, comes as millions of Latinos in the United States wrestle with uncertainty around deportations and aggressive immigration enforcement under the Trump administration.

The original series, which ran from 1994 to 2000 on Fox, centred on the Salinger family, whose parents died in a car accident. The new show will follow the Acosta children, starring Brandon Larracuente, Emily Tosta, Niko Guardado and Elle Paris Legaspi.

Lippman said she and Keyser had turned down offers to bring back the show over concerns they didn't want to recycle the same story with new actors. But they changed their minds after reading about separated Latino families.

"We have told this story before but it was imaginary," Lippman said. "Now it's actually a story that is playing out all over the country."