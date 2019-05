Ines Basic has revealed the extent of the "manipulation" that goes into producing Married at First Sight and the devastating toll it took on her life.

In February, reports surfaced that she had lost 12kg in a matter of weeks and had become a "recluse" due to the backlash over her villainous on-screen portrayal, the Daily Mail reports.

Ines, 29, told Woman's Day that her life spiralled out of control after appearing on the show and partly blames producers, who made her feel "manipulated" and "controlled".

"I really thought the whole experience was going to be fun, but behind the scenes it was so very heavily controlled."

Ines also told KIIS FM's The Kyle and Jackie O Show that she felt forced into doing outrageous things at times.

"You're in this situation where the pressure is so huge, everything is done at the fastest pace," she explained.

"Your mentality is operating under stress, you're not thinking right. You're being told to do these things. Honestly you don't have an option."

During MAFS filming Basic 'cheated' on her groom Bronson Norrish with another groom, Sam Ball (pictured), which made her one of the most despised contestants in the show's history. Photo / Supplied

Ines claimed that producers were only interested in juicy storylines and that even the death of a loved one wasn't enough to garner any sympathy.

"One of my friends did pass away, I went to the funeral but I had to fly back to Sydney to film [MAFS] the next day," she claimed.

She added that her weight plummeted by 12kg due to the stress and grief she experienced at the time.

"Losing weight when I'm highly stressed is not hard. I had the roughest time on MAFS, filming was really demanding and I had a lot of personal dramas just before the reunion was shot," she told NW magazine.

This stress was heightened in March, when Ines' legal woes culminated in a court appearance in Brisbane.

She pleaded guilty to drink-driving charges stemming from an incident on Christmas Day last year and was sentenced to 70 hours of community service and disqualified for driving for three months.

On the show, Ines was paired with "nice guy" Bronson Norrish, 35, and their constant clashes were widely criticised by viewers — with Ines getting most of the blame.

The former legal assistant also "cheated" on Bronson with another groom, Sam Ball, which cemented her "villain" status and made her one of the most despised contestants in the show's history.

It comes after former MAFS contestant Clare Verrall revealed she twice attempted to take her own life after appearing on the Channel Nine reality show in 2016.

"I was so broken and scared, I wouldn't go outside," the 35-year-old told Channel Seven's Sunday Night.

"I stayed in bed. I just didn't get up and... I just... I was having panic attacks. I mean, like, laying on the floor crying. Feeling like you're going to die.

"I got a lot of death threats. Just really specific threats like, 'I hope she gets raped and then dies in a fire.'"

Another former MAFS contestant, Tracey Jewel, claimed this week that appearing on the show last year ruined her life too.

"It takes a lot of courage to speak out regarding the after-effects of reality TV. As many know, I've been through similar struggles," she wrote on Instagram in response to Clare's testimony.

"I don't think it's something you can ever really get over. It becomes a new normal. But with amazing supportive friends and family and finding a new purpose, life can always surprise for the better."

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Channel Nine for comment.

