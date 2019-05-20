MILD SPOILERS AHEAD FOR GAME OF THRONES FINALE

Ohmigod. Again?!

For the second time this season, eagle-eyed Game of Thrones fans have spotted another anachronistic liquid carrier where it shouldn't be.

This time, a disposable water bottle half-tucked behind the leg of John Bradley, who plays Samwell Tarly on the series, news.com.au reports.

Someone must have been very parched between takes.

Where was the continuity person on set that day? How many editors is HBO paying for?

Honestly, it's a small mistake, something easily overlooked.

The springs of Westeros is tainted with blood, better to bring your own libations. Photo / Supplied

But you'd think after the coffee cup debacle of episode four, someone, anyone, would have combed through the remaining episodes to make sure there were no more stray 21st recyclable items.

HBO owned the coffee cup mistake, even issuing a cheeky statement that the coffee should not have been there because Daenerys had actually ordered an herbal tea.

What will they say this time?

The coffee cup was later digitally edited out of the episode uploaded to HBO's streaming site though it is still visible on the stream on Foxtel's streaming platform.

Last week, fans thought they spotted another blooper in a photo released of Jaime and Cersei Lannister where the Kingslayer's amputated hand had appeared to have grown back, but the image did not appear in the episode that was broadcast.

And then there was the battery pack and cable that appeared on screen during Stannis Baratheon's death scene.

Oh dear.

Game of Thrones bowed out today after eight seasons and 73 episodes, concluding a series that has become one of the most popular shows around the world.