A close friend of Meghan Markle's has broken down in tears while defending the Duchess of Sussex in a televised interview.

Meghan and Harry, Plus One, a documentary hosted by CBS presenter Gayle King, will air in Australia on Sunday night ahead of the couple's first wedding anniversary.

The special features interviews with royal insiders and friends from Meghan's inner circle who have spoken about her on the record for the first time.

It's being spruiked as "an engaging look at the changes in the life of American-born Meghan Markle since marrying Prince Harry, and the arrival of the couple's royal heir who will be the first British-American child to be in line for the throne".

King said the documentary would show "a love story".

"You know the country is cheering them on," she said.

In the documentary, makeup artist Daniel Martin, who is one of Meghan's close friends, defended her against rumours she was demanding after royal staffers reportedly dubbed her "duchess difficult".

Martin started to cry as he explained there was "no truth" to the rumours.

"I think because I know her so well and I know she doesn't deserve all this negative press," he said.

Martin also opened up about how Meghan and Prince Harry were handling parenthood since welcoming their son Archie into the world earlier this month.

"There's just going to be so much love for that baby," he said.

And he won't be surprised if Meghan makes her own baby food, according to him. Martin also had some kind words to say about Harry.

"He's so good with kids," he said.

"Even when they were doing the family portrait after the wedding with everybody, he was on the floor just playing with the kids and that's when I knew, like, he's gonna be the coolest dad.

"This is the dawn of a new generation.

"That their child is going to represent what the world is now."

Another one of Meghan's friends, True Blood actress Janina Gavankar, said Meghan had been thinking about motherhood for a long time.

"Meghan and I have talked about her being a mother for over a decade," she said. "She's always wanted to be a mum.

"She's gonna be such a good mother … I think she will be very low maintenance. I think that she will be very hands on.

"There's still a lot of us who didn't even grow up with dolls that look like us.

"To have the royal family bring a child of colour into the world, it's pretty awesome."

As for what she thinks of her friend becoming a royal, Gavankar said Meghan was "with her soulmate".

"The two of them together are very powerful," she said.