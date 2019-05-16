The Rolling Stones are ready to get back on the road after postponing their North American tour because Mick Jagger needed medical treatment .

The 75-year-old frontman yesterday tweeted a video of him dancing around a studio in front of a mirror weeks after he underwent surgery, reportedly for a heart valve issue.

Jagger was told by doctors in late March he could not go on tour "at this time." Jagger tweeted he was "devastated" the band couldn't tour, but said he hoped to be "back on stage as soon I can."



The rockers announced today the No Filter tour will kick off in Chicago with two shows on June 21 and 25. All the cities previously postponed are locked in and there's a new date in New Orleans.

Tickets sold for the original dates will be honored, but those who can't attend can get refunds by accessing their Ticketmaster accounts.

The group says in a statement the concerts will feature classic hits such as Sympathy For The Devil and Paint It Black.