She's been teasing fans for days about her new smile as she undergoes major dental work.

But new photos of former MAFS star Ines Basic have appeared on Instagram, leaving fans in complete disbelief.

The 28-year-old's new appearance was revealed as she posed for a photo alongside her former co-star Jessika Power — but followers were left gobsmacked by the feisty reality star's new look.

"Doesn't even look like Ines," one person wrote.

"We don't recognise her," another replied.

While one boldly asked: "Ines honey is your face ok?"

Since the photo emerged on Jess' account, Ines has since released her own before and after shots — showing the full extent of her transformation.

She's since shared her impressive before and after shots. Photo / Instagram

The procedure completely changed her smile. Photo / Instagram

Last night, Ines had teased fans with her impending transformation, sharing videos of herself in a dental chair, explaining she was having porcelain veneers fitted — but not showing her 157,000 subscribers the finished result.

"It's a secret I'm not allowed to show you," she wrote, as she pouted for the camera, none of her teeth visible.

She also shared a clip of the pearly whites she was getting fitted with, explaining "sh*t is getting real".

Fans didn't recognise Ines Basic after she underwent dental treatment, having veneers fitted. Photo / Instagram

Despite later sharing a clip of her glammed up in a ruffled dress, Ines' kept her new look hidden from fans — until Jessika shared a photo of them together.

"Where is Ines," someone responded to Jessika who had tagged her pal in the snap — which also featured another friend, Chanel.

'HORRIBLE' RESPONSE SLAMMED

"Why does she look different?" another remarked.

The comments became so ferocious, Jessika was forced to step in and delete some of the more offensive remarks.

"Why did my comment get deleted?" one fan wrote.

Jess clapped back: "Because I don't appreciate people writing horrible comments on my Instagram about my girlfriends. Didn't your mumma ever teach you if you've got nothing nice to say then say nothing at all. Learn from my mistakes on MAFS."

Despite the confrontation and confusion, many declared the girls looked "beautiful" — while some were distracted by the fact Jessika wasn't wearing any shoes.

NOT THE FIRST SMILE MAKEOVER

Ines isn't the first MAFS star to have her smile overhauled recently, with Jess recently having her veneers replaced by the same celebrity dentist, Dr Dee.

Her fresh teeth followed harsh criticism online and her brutal public breakup from Dan Webb, something the 27-year-old opened up about in an emotional post on Instagram.

Jess underwent a second veneer procedure after being bullied while on the show. Photo / Instagram

"I've spent the past 2 weeks trying to really pull myself out of the dark place I was left when Dan and I split. It was unexpected and very public and honestly it shattered my mental health," she told fans on social media.

Shes's admitted spending over $25,000 on cosmetic enhancements since leaving the show, including cheek and lip fillers, Botox, a brow lift and adding ultra-long extensions to her blonde hair.

INES' TRANSFORMATION

Just like Jess, Ines has been undergoing tweaks to her appearance, admitting to fans last month she uses fillers to boost her plump lips.

Responding to a fan in an Instagram Q&A session she said she'd been going to the same clinic for years and gets "0.5 mil" of the flesh-boosting liquid injected.

The reality star's changing appearance had first been pointed out by fans back in February, when she attended a Melbourne event with co-star Martha Kalifatidis and was barely recognisable.

After appearing on the show, fans began to speculate Ines had been having cosmetic enhancements - something she later confirmed. Photo / Supplied

In a string of snaps, Ines' lips looked visibly fuller compared to her on-screen look, leaving fans of the Channel 9 show wondering if she had done something to enhance her features.

Just days later, she shared a behind-the-scenes video from a photoshoot to Instagram that left fans stunned.

The reality TV show contestant positively glowed as she stared into the camera while someone ruffled her long wavy hair.

"I don't always look like this but when I do it's all thanks to an army of magical fairies," she wrote.

Despite many wanting to know if she'd altered her appearance in any way, Ines kept quiet — creating weeks of speculation.

One eagle-eyed social media user posted a photo she shared in a lift: "Is this really Ines?"

Speculation continued with every appearance and post she made.

In a racy snap she shared alongside Martha, this time in their bikinis, fans believed she looked very different too.

It seems like Ines has now well and truly moved on from her tight-lipped attitude surrounding her transformation.