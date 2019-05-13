Warning: This article discusses a suspected suicide and could be distressing to some readers.

After failing a lie detector test and being "humiliated and traumatised" on popular British talk show The Jeremy Kyle Show, grandfather Steven Dymond was found dead.

The 62-year-old was said to be distraught after failing the test, designed to establish whether he had been faithful to his partner.

In the days before his death Dymond had reconnected with his estranged son, learning that he was a grandfather, although he died before he could see his son again or meet his grandchild.

Advertisement

His landlady, speaking to the Daily Mail, said that he was "sobbing and distraught" when he returned home after filming the show on May 2.

Dymond had moved in with her after splitting from his girlfriend in February amid cheating allegations.

Desperate to win her back, and prove that he had been faithful, Dymond agreed to appear on The Jeremy Kyle Show.

His landlady said that on his return he told her, "it's all gone wrong," adding that "it got quite nasty on the show".

She said he was relying on the show to reunite him with his girlfriend: "All he did was talk about her," she said.

"Everything was about his girlfriend. He really admired and loved her to the core. He was like a lost puppy. He was desperate to prove himself."

"It's disgusting. Jeremy Kyle is paid so much, and for what? To destroy people for entertainment?"

Steven Dymond filmed an episode of The Jeremy Kyle Show earlier this month. Photo / Facebook

Broadcaster ITV is investigating the episode of the long-running chat show, which will now not be broadcast.

An ITV spokesman said: "Everyone at ITV and The Jeremy Kyle Show is shocked and saddened at the news of the death of a participant in the show a week after the recording of the episode they featured in and our thoughts are with their family and friends.

"ITV will not screen the episode in which they featured.

"Given the seriousness of this event, ITV has also decided to suspend both filming and broadcasting of The Jeremy Kyle Show with immediate effect in order to give it time to conduct a review of this episode of the show."

Host Jeremy Kyle.

The tabloid talk show sees host Kyle and psychotherapist Graham Stanier help the guests talk through their personal issues in front of a studio audience.

Episode 16 of series 17 was due to be broadcast on ITV today, with the blurb in the Radio Times saying: "The host invites guests to air their differences over family and relationship issues, and provides them with his own brand of no-nonsense advice."

More than 3000 episodes of The Jeremy Kyle Show have been shown on British TV since July 2005. The daytime programme has become known for its argumentative discussions in front of a studio audience about guests' personal and relationship problems.

The show has faced significant criticism, including from a judge in Manchester in September 2007 who condemned it as a "human form of bear baiting".

District Judge Alan Berg had been sentencing security guard David Staniforth who had headbutted bus driver Larry Mahoney during a row on stage.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.