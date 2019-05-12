Eamon Sandwith, lead singer of Aussie "shed-rock" band The Chats is embroiled in a war of words with a Queensland bar that he claims refused him entry because of his mullet hairstyle.

Sandwith has posted a statement to the band's Facebook page claiming that Ric's Bar in Brisbane turned him away because of his haircut.

The bar has since rejected the claims, stating that they do not have a "no mullet" policy: "We allow all hairstyles as long as the person is dressed accordingly to venue standards," Ric's Bar posted online.

Sandwith's initial post railed against the alleged banning, with the redheaded frontman arguing that "prejudice starts with bull**** like this and leads to venues refusing entry to people for all sorts of stupid reasons."

"'Furthermore, after initially asking why this rule exists on the Ric's Facebook page, my post was removed by Ric's after no explanation was offered."

"If Ric's staff and management continue to enforce this, generalisation and stereotypes will continue to plague Brisbane, and ultimately Australia."

The band's fans were quick to offer support, with one adding that the decision was "bull**** and un-Australian".

Another added: "That's very unStrayan, in fact, if I remember correctly it was part of my citizenship test, to respect everyone's right to have or not have and to believe in mullets."

In their online response, Ric's Bar went on to say that "what Eamon and The Chats have failed to explain is that he has been permitted entry into the venue multiple times, including several times over this past weekend."

"The only time Eamon has been asked to leave the venue was due to behaviour that goes against our venue guidelines. Overall though, we have never had a problem with Eamon.'"

The Chats formed in 2016 on the Sunshine Coast but went viral in 2017 when their ode to the smoko break, "Smoko" , stormed the internet and was labelled "the most Australian song you'll hear."