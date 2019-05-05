Avengers: Endgame continued its global domination at the box office in a second week victory lap that saw the blockbuster cross the $2 billion mark in record time and unseat Titanic as the second highest-grossing film ever worldwide.

The Walt Disney Co. estimated Sunday that "Endgame" added $145.8 million from North American theatres and $282.2 million internationally bringing its global total to $2.2 billion.

"Endgame" is one of five movies to ever reach that threshold and, not accounting for inflation, is now second worldwide only to "Avatar's" $2.8 billion. "Avatar" reached $2 billion in 47 days of release compared with 11 for "Endgame," although in 2009 the theatrical landscape was different, most notably so in China.

"The sprint to $2 billion is unbelievable. We're in uncharted territory," said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore. "Usually films like this are marathoners."

To reach "Avatar's" global record, however, "Endgame" will have to turn into a marathoner itself and the summer movie season is only going to get more competitive.

Still, "it's got a real chance at getting there," Dergarabedian said.

Domestically, "Endgame," which is still playing on 4,662 screens, scored the second biggest second weekend ever with a sum that would be impressive for any film on opening weekend. Even its 59% drop is notable considering how front-loaded it was.

"Endgame" has now grossed $619.7 million in North America, making it the ninth biggest of all time, behind "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."