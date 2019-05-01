The first trailer for The Handmaid's Tale's third season has been released, revealing June's efforts to spark a revolution in the oppressive nation of Gilead.

After last season's cliffhanger, in which June (Elisabeth Moss) decided to stay in Gilead to search for her daughter, the new trailer shows her recruiting allies - including Serena, Wife of Commander Fred, who appears to be switching loyalties.

Despite her role in June's enslavement, Serena began to question Gilead's rules last season after she was violently punished by Fred, eventually helping June escape with her child.

The third season of the hit dystopian show returns June 5 in the US. Lightbox will screen the show in New Zealand at the same time as the US, beginning June 6 at 8pm.

Advertisement

The second season of The Handmaid's Tale was the first to depart from Margaret Atwood's novel, and the third appears to expand on the flickers of hope offered last season through changing power structures and momentary hints at the coming revolution.

Alongside Moss, the third season brings back Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Joseph Fiennes, Ann Dowd and Bradley Whitford.