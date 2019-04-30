HBO's Game of Thrones has once again ridden a high body count to a record viewer count.

Sunday's big-battle episode, the third of the final season, drew 17.8 million viewers either live on the network at 9 p.m., streamed, on-demand or in a rerun that aired later that night, the Nielsen company said.

That made it the week's most-watched show cable or broadcast and the most-watched one-day event ever in HBO's four decades of existence, topping the Game of Thrones season eight premiere, which had 17.4 million viewers two weeks earlier.

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) in a scene from Game of Thrones' 'The Long Night,' the show's most-watched episode to date. Photo / HBO via AP

In New Zealand, exact viewer figures are unavailable, but a spokesperson for Sky told the Herald that Monday's episode was "the most watched episode of the show we've ever broadcast".

The episode known as The Long Night was the longest in series history at 1 hour, 22 minutes. It featured a battle between the living and the dead — teased and anticipated since season one — that had a sky-high casualty count even for the famously bloody fantasy series.

'The Long Night' was the longest in series history at 1 hour, 22 minutes. Photo / HBO via Netflix

Some 12.02 million people watched the episode live, a figure eclipsed only by the season seven finale.

The May 19 series finale is expected to break both records.

The numbers for Sunday's episode are likely to grow considerably after delayed and repeat viewings. HBO said 38 million people have now watched the season eight premiere.