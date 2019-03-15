Paris Jackson has broken her silence about the explosive new HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland.

Via a series of Twitter posts, the model replied to a user who wrote that she believed the recent negative press coverage was all a ploy to get Paris to comment on the newest allegations of Michael Jackson's wrongdoings, reports news.com.au.

there’s nothing i can say that hasn’t already been said in regards to defense. taj is doing a perfect job on his own. and i support him. but that’s not my role. i’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. that’s me. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 14, 2019

Despite having the most to lose financially in the wake of the documentary — inheriting her late father's 1.5 billion estate upon his death with her two brothers Prince and Blanket — she said that money is of little importance to her.

they say money is what makes the world go ‘round.. but money is just energy.. and the reason it’s #1 is because that’s the focus of the collective conciousness. imagine if we all focused on love instead?? if that was our mutual frequency?? yooooooooooooooooooooooooooo https://t.co/oRuexwAZvQ — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 14, 2019

The other half of the King of Pop's estate went to his mother Katherine Jackson, who was also named the guardian for his three children, even though their mother Debbie Rowe is still alive.

Paris Jackson has taken to Twitter to address the growing controversy surrounding allegations that her father sexually abused minors. Photo / Getty Images

The estate is looked after by John Blanca and John McClain, both of whom are currently dealing with the $100 million lawsuit with HBO.

An aerial view of singer Michael Jackson's Neverland, featured in much of the HBO documentary. Photo / Getty Images

Throughout the second instalment of the documentary, Australian choreographer Wade Robson claimed that only a few days after Jackson paid millions to settle a case amid claims of sexual assault and child molestation, the singer invited Mr Robson and his family to his secluded Santa Barbara estate.

Wade Robson, director Dan Reed and James Safechuck. Photo / AP

While there, Mr Robson alleged he was molested by Jackson, even though he had testified otherwise.