The new Avengers: Endgame trailer has been released - featuring a surprise appearance from the franchise's newest superhero Captain Marvel.

In the trailer, the Avengers are dealing with the fallout of the tragic events of Infinity War, in which a number of characters were killed by Thanos' destructive Infinity Stones.

Things look dire for the superheroes in the melancholic trailer, until right at the end, when Thor and the team are introduced to Brie Larson's Captain Marvel.

Thor and Captain Marvel have a momentary stand off, before Thor tells the team, "I like this one".

Avengers: Endgame is expected to bring a conclusion to the current wave of Marvel films, ending the journeys of a number of characters while passing the baton on to new ones.

Captain Marvel's standalone film was released just a week ago, marking the first female-led film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film had the highest-grossing opening weekend of all time for a film with a female lead, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Avengers: Endgame arrives in New Zealand theatres on April 24.