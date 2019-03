Johnny Depp has accused Amber Heard of being unfaithful with Elon Musk a month after they got married.

The 55-year-old actor has filed a US$50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife following an article she wrote for the Washington Post newspaper, in which she identified herself as a domestic abuse victim, and in his legal papers, the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star claimed the 32-year-old actress embarked on a "new relationship" with the Tesla founder in March 2015.

The lawsuit stated: "Unbeknownst to Depp, no later than one month after his marriage to Heard, she was spending time in a new relationship with Tesla and Space X founder, Elon Musk.

"Only one calendar month after Depp and Heard were married-while Depp was out of the country, filming in March 2015-Eastern Columbia Building personnel testified that Heard received Musk 'late at night' at Depp's penthouse.

"Specifically, Heard asked staff at the Eastern Columbia Building to give her 'friend Elon' access to the building's parking garage and the penthouse elevator 'late at night,' and they testified that they did so. Building staff would then see Heard's 'friend Elon' leaving the building the next morning."

The lawsuit went on to imply that Amber - who accused the 'Black Mass' star of being abusive when she filed for divorce in May 2016 - had turned to Elon following an explosive row with her then-husband that saw her allegedly "shatter" Johnny's finger when she threw a bottle at him.

It continued: "Musk's first appearance in Depp's penthouse occurred shortly after Heard threw a vodka bottle at Depp in Australia, when she learned that Depp wanted the couple to enter into a post-nuptial agreement concerning assets in their marriage. Heard's violently aimed projectile virtually severed Depp's middle finger on his right hand and shattered the bones. Depp's marriage to Heard came to an end in May 2016."

A spokesperson for the 47-year-old businessman - who was first photographed with Amber in April 2017, a few months before their romance came to an end - insisted their "infrequent" relationship didn't begin until after her marriage was over.

The representative told E! News: "Elon and Amber didn't start seeing each other until May 2016, and even then it was infrequent. Their relationship didn't become romantic until some time later."

The 'Danish Girl' star hasn't commented on the infidelity accusation, but her lawyer has branded the lawsuit "frivolous" and an attempt to "silence" the actress.

They said in a statement: "This frivolous action is just the latest of Johnny Depp's repeated efforts to silence Amber Heard. She will not be silenced. Depp's actions prove he is unable to accept the truth of his ongoing abusive behaviour.

"But while he appears hell-bent on achieving self destruction, we will prevail in defeating this groundless lawsuit and ending the continued vile harassment of my client by Depp and his legal team."

Meanwhile, Johnny's team are confident they can prove his allegations are true.

They hit back: "'They want to silence Amber Heard' doesn't sound like a denial by Heard of Depp's 40-page, evidence-packed complaint.

"We hardly intend to silence Heard-to the contrary, we intend to subpoena and compel evidence from her, her three hoax-assisting friends, and Elon Musk.

"We look forward to holding the overwhelming video, photographic and eyewitness evidence we finally possess up against Amber Heard's (so far silent) attempts to explain the inexplicable."

