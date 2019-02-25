The 91st Academy Awards — the first in 30 years without a host — are well underway inside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Queen enlisted their regular touring frontman Adam Lambert to open the show with a medley honouring one of this year's most divisive films (audiences loved it, critics less so), Bohemian Rhapsody.

WHY DIDN'T THEY HOST?

Comedians Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph team up to present the first award.

"Just a quick update for everybody in case you are confused. There is no host tonight, there won't be a popular movie category, and Mexico is not paying for the wall," quipped Rudolph.

"Roma is on Netflix? What next, my microwave makes a movie?" said Fey.

"Don't worry Bradley, after four kids I too have peed myself at the Grammys," said Rudolph, a Star Is Born reference which earned a big laugh from Bradley Cooper in the audience.

"Hey everyone, look under your seats, you're all getting one of those cheese sandwiches from the Fyre Festival!" joked Fey.

Seriously, can they stick around for the whole show?

THE FIRST AWARDS

Outstanding Supporting Actress is the first award, and Regina King takes it out for If Beale Street Could Talk. So that means The Favourite favourites Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone cancelled out each other's votes, then.

Best Documentary comes next, with nail-biting rock climbing doco Free Solo taking the win.

Dick Cheney biopic Vice wins for Make-up and Hairstyling, with a trio from the film taking the stage for a shambolic acceptance speech (didn't they rehearse? It seemed like they were reading those names for the first time!) that eventually sees them played off. Cringe.

FURRY SCENE STEALERS

Melissa McCarthy and Bryan Tyree Henry present the Costume Design award — McCarthy dressed up like a rabbit-covered Queen Anne from The Favourite.

Melissa McCarthy and Bryan Tyree Henry stole the show in their hilarious costumes to present the award for Best Costume Design.

Black Panther wins, but McCarthy and her many, many rabbits (some of them moving) are the total scene stealers.

"Marvel may have created the first black superhero but through costume design we turned him into an African king," says Ruth Carter to huge cheers as she accepts the award.

Next up, Black Panther also wins best Production Design.

Cinematography is up next — and presenter Tyler Perry can't help but reference the controversy when this and several other categories were shunted from a telecast a few weeks back, before being re-added to the ceremony line-up.

"It is a true honour for me to present this next award live on camera, not during the commercial break, thank you Academy," says Perry, before he presents the award to Alfonso Cuaron for Roma.