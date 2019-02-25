Remember to refresh your page for the latest results from the 91st Academy Awards.

The nominees

Best supporting actress:

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

WINNER:

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Documentary feature:

WINNER:Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Best picture:

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best director:

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Adam McKay, Vice

Best actor:

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Best actress:

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best supporting actor:

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Original Song:

"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - music and lyrics by David Rawlings and Gillian Welch

"All The Stars" from Black Panther - music by Mark Spears, Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Anthony Tiffith and lyrics by Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe

"I'll Fight" from RBG - music and lyrics by Diane Warren

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns - music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman

"Shallow" from A Star Is Born - music and lyrics by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt.

Original Score:

Black Panther, Ludwig Goransson

BlacKkKlansman, Terence Blanchard

If Beale Street Could Talk, Nicholas Britell

Isle of Dogs, Alexandre Desplat

Mary Poppins Returns, Marc Shaiman

Foreign language film:

Germany's Never Look Away

Japan's Shoplifters

Lebanon's Capernaum

Mexico's Roma

Poland's Cold War

Documentary short subject:

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at The Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

Adapted screenplay:

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee

Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born, Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters

Original screenplay:

The Favourite, Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

First Reformed, Paul Schrader

Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly

Roma, Alfonso Cuaron

Vice, Adam McKay

Film Editing:

BlacKkKlansman, Barry Alexander Brown

Bohemian Rhapsody, John Ottman

The Favourite, Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Green Book, Patrick J. Don Vito

Vice, Hank Corwin

Sound Editing:

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Sound Mixing:

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Visual effects:

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Makeup and hairstyling:

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice.

Costume design:

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Mary Zophres

Black Panther, Ruth Carter

The Favourite, Sandy Powell

Mary Poppins Returns, Sandy Powell

Mary Queen of Scots, Alexandra Byrne.

Production design:

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Cinematography:

Lukasz Zal, Cold War

Robbie Ryan, The Favourite

Caleb Deschanel, Never Look Away

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Matthew Libatique, A Star Is Born

Best animated film:

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Animated short film:

Animal Behavior

Bad

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Live Action short film:

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin