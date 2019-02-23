The most tumultuous Oscar season in memory might pale in comparison to the aftermath.

The best picture race to tomorrow's 91st Academy Awards remains unpredictable, but odds-makers peg Alfonso Cuaron's Roma as the film most likely to triumph at the end of the night. That would hand Netflix, the insurgent streaming service, the most prestigious honour in a movie business it has thoroughly disrupted.

Change is everywhere at this year's Academy Awards, from the nominees to the show, itself. For the second time in 30 years, there will be no host at the show, which airs from 2pm NZ time.

The lead-up has been dominated by dispute over the academy's own attempts at innovation to counter last year's record-low ratings. But after uproar from academy members, those plans — not showing some awards live, introducing a "best popular film" category — were abandoned.

Even if the Oscars end up proceeding more conventionally, the winners promise to be untraditional. Marvel stands to win its first Oscar for either Black Panther (up for six Oscars including best picture) or animated favourite, Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse.

Spike Lee, aiming for his first competitive Oscar, could become the first black filmmaker to win best director. Roma, which comes in with 10 nominations, is favoured to win best picture, best director, best cinematography and best foreign language film. If Roma won best picture, it would be the first foreign language movie to do so.

For Hollywood, the most significant milestone would be Netflix triumphing at the Academy Awards, an achievement the streaming giant has fervently pursued. Netflix, which has only won one feature-length film Oscar (in 2018 for the documentary Icarus), has spent more than $25 million on a lavish campaign to propel Roma. It hired veteran Oscar campaign strategist Lisa Taback. It even purchased a Los Angeles billboard company to help promote its many films and series.

"I'm very grateful for Netflix," Cuaron said in an interview ahead of the Oscars. "On paper, this is a film that wouldn't have this life. It's a Mexican film in Spanish and Mixtec with no recognisable actors when it was done. Black and white. A drama."

Cuaron noted that Roma has played for months in theatres, longer than it might otherwise have done. Major theatre chains, however, have refused to screen Netflix releases since the company won't adhere to the traditional 90-day theatrical exclusivity window. Netflix altered its policies for Roma, playing it exclusively in theatres in limited release for three weeks before streaming it.

Roma would be the first best picture winner to be primarily streamed, something some in Hollywood vehemently oppose. Steven Spielberg has said Netflix movies are really "TV movies" that should be eligible for Emmys, not Oscars.

After Roma won best picture at the British Academy Film Awards, J. Timothy Richards, the founder and chief executive of Vue, one of Europe's largest theatre chains, criticised the British film academy for "choosing to endorse and promote a 'made for TV' film." France's Cannes Film Festival, where Roma was set to make its world premiere, also refused to enter any film without theatrical distribution into competition.

Winning best picture would prove to the filmmakers Netflix is trying to attract that their releases can garner just as much respect as traditional ones. Netflix, which last year spent $12 billion on original content for its 139 million subscribers, will this year release (among many other films) Martin Scorsese's The Irishman.

Oscar producers, though, are looking to emphasise box-office hits like Black Panther and Bohemian Rhapsody.

"[The nominations] kind of go to the heart of what we were trying to do with this show, which was put a spotlight on films with worldwide success that have had a cultural impact," Oscars co-producer Donna Gigliotti said citing best-picture nominees Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, BlacKkKlansman and Green Book.

More streaming services are coming. Disney, WarnerMedia and Apple are all set to launch streaming platforms this year.