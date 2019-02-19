Alec Baldwin is worried about his safety after President Donald Trump reacted to the actor's impersonation of him on Saturday Night Live by suggesting that there should be "retribution" for the comedy sketch show's "Republican hit job."

Trump has long chafed at Baldwin's pursed-lip, bewigged portrayal of him, and he had an especially strong reaction to the most recent show. "Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC!" Trump tweeted. "Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution? Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion!"

He later called the news media "THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE."

Instead of his usual clap-back, Baldwin's response Sunday night was one of concern. "I wonder if a sitting President exhorting his followers that my role in a TV comedy qualifies me as an enemy of the people constitutes a threat to my safety and that of my family?" he tweeted.

Baldwin may have a point: At a rally last week in El Paso, Texas, a Trump supporter shoved several members of the media, apparently motivated by the president's anti-media diatribes.