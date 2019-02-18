The 22-year-old rapper has revealed he's expecting his first child with girlfriend Annie Smith - just five months after he split from Noah Cyrus.

The 'Watch Me Fall' musician took to Instagram on Sunday to share the couple's happy news and thanked his partner for "saving him" after his very public battle with a Xanax addiction, which saw him enter rehab last November.

Alongside a photograph of the pair hugging on a balcony over looking downtown Los Angeles, Xan wrote: "i wanted to wait but i just can't leave my fans in the dark,it's official im going to be a father i love you guys so much and hope you stay along for this crazy journey and i've never felt more happy in my life all of you are invited to the gender reveal party i promise ! Cant wait to show the world everything i've been working on at youtube space and my official sophomore album "BE SAFE" and to my baby my angel my sunshine @anniiesmith i love you with all my heart thank you for saving me i love you more then words could describe (sic)"

Annie previously took to her Instagram page on Valentine's Day (14.02.19) to share a similar snap of the pair and hinted that it may not be long before they get married as she said that she "cannot wait to call myself your wife soon".

She captioned the picture: "happy valentine's day my love. i could go on and on about how beyond grateful and lucky i am to have you by my side in life. but today to keep it simple and honest, i love you to the moon and stars, always baby. i cannot wait to call myself your wife soon p.s i love matching with youu (sic)"

Xan - whose real name is Nicholas Diego Leanos - dated Miley Cyrus' younger sister from late June 2018 until September.

The rapper previously admitted he blamed himself for his split from the 19-year-old singer.

He shared: "Honest to God, I would say like most of the reason the breakup happened was because of me. It was my fault. We could have still been together, but I just feel like I f***ed everything up! It also put me in a darker place because I was getting slammed left and right."