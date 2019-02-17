Don Cheadle delivered some political messages along with jokes as he hosted "Saturday Night Live" for the first time.

The actor sported a T-shirt that said "Protect Trans Kids" as he introduced musical guest Gary Clark Jr.

Thank you Don Cheadle for using your platform to help save lives. 🏳️‍🌈❤️#ProtectTransKids #SNL pic.twitter.com/XOGsr44h6N — Q. Allan Brocka (@allanbrocka) February 17, 2019

And in closing Saturday's show, Cheadle wore a jersey with the former Soviet Union's initials on the front, while the back bore the name "Trump" and the number 45 — as in the 45th U.S. president, Donald Trump.

Don Cheadle wore a Soviet Union hockey jersey with “Trump” and “45” on the back at the end of SNL after hosting. Shade level: Masterful pic.twitter.com/hrDjPRulXy — Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 17, 2019

Trump tweeted Sunday there's "nothing funny" about "SNL." Saturday's show also featured Alec Baldwin reprising his role as Trump.

The Republican president called the show "tired" and criticized TV networks for what he called "total Republican hit jobs."

Cheadle earned an Academy Award nomination for 2004's "Hotel Rwanda." His other films include "Traffic," ''Crash" and some "Avengers" movies.

Fans took to social media in droves to celebrate the actor and his bold fashion choices.

Another great reason to love Don Cheadle!! ❤️💜❤️ — ZenaZee (@SunshineDay201) February 17, 2019

So wonderful this is getting popular support. It’s been a huge issue for so long. God bless @DonCheadle — Techaush (@Techaush) February 17, 2019

Don Cheadle is a national treasure — #thoughts&prayers (@jamesalclem) February 17, 2019

Oh my god, don cheadle wearing the t shirt, I want to cry!! What a beautiful man 💜 — Roxanna Nic Liam (@RoxyNL) February 17, 2019