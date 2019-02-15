Elton John has not let the sun go down on all those who missed out on getting tickets to his Auckland show.

The musical icon has just announced a second Mt Smart show on Tuesday, February 11, next year.

Tickets for the second Mt Smart show will go on sale next Thursday at 9am on Ticketmaster.co.nz. A limit of four tickets per person has also been put in place.

Members of Elton John's Rocket Club will be able to join a 9am pre-sale for the show next Wednesday via eltonjohn.com/rocket-club.

Advertisement

The popular singer's first Auckland show sold out within an hour yesterday and while a second show was rumoured and hoped for, it was far from guaranteed.

Promoters are advising fans to ignore weekend advertising that does not list the second Mt Smart show.

"We want to make sure that everyone gets a chance to experience the magic of seeing this incredible performer live," said the show's promoter Michael Chugg, "So we've added some new shows to what we know is going to be his best visit yet."

The tour, dubbed Farewell Yellow Brick Road, is said to be John's final world tour, which is no doubt fuelling demand. Along with his first sold out Mt Smart show, John has also sold out two shows at Hawke's Bay's Mission Estate with only pricey VIP packages remaining in Dunedin.