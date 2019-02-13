Breaking Bad lovers are in for more from their favourite meth-head.

A film about Jesse Pinkman, Breaking Bad's troubled underling of meth boss Walter White, will return in a feature film to air first on Netflix.

The Hollywood Reporter called the film "a sequel" to the TV show and confirmed it would be helmed by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan.

Aaron Paul would reprise his role as Pinkman.

When we last saw Pinkman, he'd escaped from a drug lab where he'd been held capture and forced to reproduce his former boss' infamous blue meth.

Bryan Cranston, who played White, confirmed a Breaking Bad film was coming in an interview last year.

"I don't know if there's an appearance — flashbacks, flash forwards — but I'm excited about it because it's Breaking Bad and it was the greatest professional period of my life and I can't wait to see all those people again, even if I just come by to visit," Cranston told The Dan Patrick Show.

A fifth season of spin-off show, Better Call Saul, focusing on White's dodgy lawyer Saul Goodman, is set to air this year.

Breaking Bad isn't the only TV show due its own movie this year, with Deadwood and The Sopranos both set to air feature-length films this year.